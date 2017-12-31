Liverpool fans enraged after Nike website advertises Philippe Coutinho Barcelona shirts

Liverpool fans are reacting angrily this morning after an advert offering Philippe Coutinho branding on Barcelona shirts briefly appeared on the official Nike website.

The Reds have turned down two offers for the player after he handed in a transfer request in August, but this has failed to dampen speculation about a possible move.

The Brazilian midfielder, known as 'The Little Magician' has been in scintillating form for the Merseysiders, but there are fears he could leave Anfield during the January window.

The page on the Nike website, headlined "Where the magic happens", stated: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. get your 2017/8 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it. Act fast - free personalisation only available until 6 January."

BREAKING: Nike have announced Barcelona’s signing of Phillipe Coutinho on their website.. 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/yhOjJ2JkZ6 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 31, 2017

The advert is also reported to have appeared in several languages in various regional versions of the website.

It's even on the Dutch Nike website. Welcome @Phil_Coutinho. pic.twitter.com/H4gly9Wrkr — Sergio Biscuits (@SergioBiscuit) December 31, 2017

However, the link to buy the shirt did not work and the page has since been removed.

Some Liverpool fans are speculating that the website was hacked, while others have called on the club to take action against Barcelona.

Liverpool need to intervene now. Sick of Barca tapping Coutinho up. Even Nike are getting in on it ffs — The Anfield Truth (@AnfieldTruth) December 31, 2017

Recently, Barcelona midfielder Paulinho said that he has been in touch with Coutinho to discuss a possible transfer to the Spanish giants.

"I try to give him the basic information, the most important for him and his family, because maybe the time he lived here was not enough to know the city, but he knows that Barcelona is a very good city, that offers everything for him and his family," he said.