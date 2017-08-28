Home»Sport

Liverpool fans are very excited about their big transfer news

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 06:35 pm

Having enjoyed a particularly good start to the season, Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Reds found their way back into the Champions League last week, qualifying for the competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season with victory against Hoffenheim.

For a club who pride themselves on their five European Cup wins, that meant a lot.

And on Sunday, the Anfield side made it a week to remember with a 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal – lifting themselves to second in the league in the process.

But with the transfer window soon to end, could things get even better for Liverpool?

They could, and they have done, with surprising reports that long-rumoured transfer target Naby Keita has agreed to join Jurgen Klopp’s team next year.

So all is well at Anfield – but what would make things even better? Well, further exciting transfer news couldn’t hurt, could it?

Reports of a bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar made it a pretty enjoyable Monday for Reds fans.

The winger emerged as one of Monaco’s best players last season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Is it fair to say he would make Liverpool serious title contenders?

A little Lemar pun here.

Would Liverpool fans rather have Philippe Coutinho in the starting XI, or Lemar?

Perhaps this might help them make their mind up.

What a week for the club.


