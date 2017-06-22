Home»Sport

Liverpool announced the signing of Mohamed Salah in the most 2017 way possible

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 11:47 pm

Transfer windows these days are mostly taken up by football fans telling their clubs to announce a signing, so when Liverpool actually did have a signing to announce, they took advantage.

For a short while fans of the Anfield club have been expecting Mohamed Salah to join them, so when he actually did, the club hatched an idea to reveal the news.

Social media level: 100.

The Egypt international scored 29 goals in 65 appearances during his time in Italy, and the Press Association understands he has joined Liverpool for a fee in the region of £34.3 million including add-ons.

Fans of Jurgen Klopp’s team were also fans of the announcement.

The winger will take the number 11 shirt with Roberto Firmino switching to number nine.

“Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential – this is a really exciting signing for us,” Klopp said.

The bar has been set very high for social media transfer announcements already. Can any Premier League club beat Liverpool’s effort?

