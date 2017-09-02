Live updates: Two changes to Ireland team for Georgia clash

Update 4.44pm: Liam Brady has written about how Ireland need a fast start to break the Georgians in his Irish Examiner column:

“Technically accomplished, Georgia can play good, attacking football – but only if you let them. And therein lies the key to how Ireland can get the win they need today. What we can’t afford to do is what we did in Dublin last October: start slowly and sloppily and allow them grow in confidence.

“Even though the Georgians did enough to pick up a point in Wales, they still have only three points and no wins to show for their six games in the group so far. The fact that, ultimately, they invariably struggle to get over the line and get a win tells you, above all else, that they are mentally weak.

“Ireland can exploit that fragility of character today. If the players eliminate slackness and impose themselves properly on the game from the start, they can really knock the Georgians out of their stride. It’s troubling that we didn’t do that in the Aviva but, hopefully, the lesson has been learned, and we set about the task with the right attitude in Tbilisi.

“Overall, we’ve been far too tentative at the start of a number of games in the campaign so far, and unforgivably sloppy too at times. That has to be avoided in Tbilisi. We can’t afford to give Georgia an early foothold in the match and certainly not the confidence-booster of an early goal. We should take the initiative, if we can, and give them the sense right from the first whistle that there’s going to be nothing in this game for them.”

Update 4.40pm: Breaking Tbilisi weather alert!

It’s cooled down in Georgia so our Slovakian referee has decided there’s no need for the water breaks in either half.

Update 4.37pm: Ireland international James McClean took time out of his pre-match preparations in Georgia to donate €3,000 to help a 17-month-old toddler battling a rare eye cancer.

Update 4.27pm: Martin O’Neill has talked RTÉ Sport through his Ireland selection.

He believes there’s no fear that Walters is at risk of missing the Serbia match on Tuesday as a result of starting today.

Update 4.20pm: Referee Ivan Kruzliak, from Slovakia, has decided that water breaks will take place in either half – around the 25th and 70th minutes, to be exact – to help players deal with the sweltering conditions in Tbilisi.

It’s currently 30-degrees in the Georgian capital.

UEFA have confirmed that a water break will take place in each half due to the high temperatures in Tbilisi. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6eokLXixOS — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017

Update 4.15pm: Georgia boss Vladimir Weiss rings the changes as he looks for a first Group D win at the seventh attempt, retaining only four of the men who started against Moldova last time out amid an injury and suspension crisis.

His team lines out as follows: Makaridze, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Ananidze, Kazaishvili, Kvekveskiri, Kvilitaia, Gvilia, Jigauri, Kakabadze, Navalovski.

Update 4.07pm: Jon Walters has been handed a 50th senior cap after winning his battle for fitness in time to start the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

Ireland fan Alan Keane from Castleknock, Dublin ahead of the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The 33-year-old Burnley frontman is included in a side which features only two changes to the one which drew 1-1 with Austria in June as Ciaran Clark and Shane Long replace Kevin Long and the injured Jeff Hendrick.