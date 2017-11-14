LIVE: Ireland v Denmark ... in inspirational and humorous tweets

Whatever happens on the pitch tonight we are certain of one thing - Ireland fans will never lose their unique spirit and sense of humour.

In recognition of that and to mark, for the record, what will be an emotional night for Irish soccer we will be recording tonight’s action in our own unique way ... using funny and inspirational tweets which catch our eye.

After every 10 minutes of action we will select three great, or what we think are great, tweets that summarise best what has just happened on the pitch.

We will be monitoring the hash tags #COYBIG and #IRLDEN so get tweeting and see if you make the cut ;).

DURING THE MATCH

Shane Duffy has scored the first goal within the first five minutes of the match and Ireland are in the lead.

Fans were delighted!

Ireland you beautiful fuckers #coybig — Kevin Griffin (@KevinGriffin96) November 14, 2017

One person made this point, however…

PRE MATCH

Very good :)

If it comes down to pens ...

On a more serious note here's MON's pre match thoughts ...

'It's now what we do in the next two hours' - Martin O'Neill speaks to @Corktod ahead of kick-off #IRLDEN #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/Lq8jyiDQ3l — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017

Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)

A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...

Come on you boys in green Come on you boys in green Come on you boys come you boys in green#COYBIG #240charactersisfantastic #IREDEN — Luke Byrne (@lucasbyrne1) November 14, 2017

Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?

Eamon Dunphy after hearing the news about Wes.. #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/QYZ2tgOM7D — Conor O'Keeffe (@conchurocaoimh) November 14, 2017

David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ...

No surprises here even if there'll be the usual gnashing of Wes teeth #COYBIG #IRLDEN https://t.co/7azZJS8Qui — Ciaran McCauley (@CiaranMcCauley) November 14, 2017

Some on street pre-match analysis ...

A right, pig-ignorant goal to send Ireland though! This fan is confident anyway. #IrlDen pic.twitter.com/qJv4fEWdYD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely