LIVE: Ireland v Denmark ... in inspirational and humorous tweets

Whatever happens on the pitch tonight we are certain of one thing - Ireland fans will never lose their unique spirit and sense of humour.
In recognition of that and to mark, for the record, what will be an emotional night for Irish soccer we will be recording tonight’s action in our own unique way ... using funny and inspirational tweets which catch our eye.
After every 10 minutes of action we will select three great, or what we think are great, tweets that summarise best what has just happened on the pitch.
We will be monitoring the hash tags #COYBIG and #IRLDEN so get tweeting and see if you make the cut ;).
DURING THE MATCH
Shane Duffy has scored the first goal within the first five minutes of the match and Ireland are in the lead.
DUFFY!!!!! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LcPaz4hY2O— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Fans were delighted!
Yesssssssssss Duffy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #COYBIG #IREDEN— Ciarán Greaney (@CiaranGreaney) November 14, 2017
Ireland you beautiful fuckers #coybig— Kevin Griffin (@KevinGriffin96) November 14, 2017
One person made this point, however…
defending for 90 mins now #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/42319rzasA— Meg | PEEKABOO (@yoncexhwang) November 14, 2017
PRE MATCH
Very good :)
Not sure who to credit for this, but it’s great! 😂😂😂 #COYBIG #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/AZyFTMku1T— Barra Best (@barrabest) November 14, 2017
If it comes down to pens ...
November 14, 2107 -
A nation holds its breath! #COYBIG #IRLDAN #IREvDEN pic.twitter.com/oE2Ad7tbvJ— Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) November 14, 2017
On a more serious note here's MON's pre match thoughts ...
'It's now what we do in the next two hours' - Martin O'Neill speaks to @Corktod ahead of kick-off #IRLDEN #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/Lq8jyiDQ3l— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017
Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)
Ireland's line up. Either we are unambitious or MON knows what's he's doing. #IreDen #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XsNeOAyGeG— Nicholas Dowling (@DowlingNicholas) November 14, 2017
A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...
Come on you boys in green
Come on you boys in green
Come on you boys come you boys in green#COYBIG #240charactersisfantastic #IREDEN— Luke Byrne (@lucasbyrne1) November 14, 2017
Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?
Eamon Dunphy after hearing the news about Wes.. #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/QYZ2tgOM7D— Conor O'Keeffe (@conchurocaoimh) November 14, 2017
David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ...
No surprises here even if there'll be the usual gnashing of Wes teeth #COYBIG #IRLDEN https://t.co/7azZJS8Qui— Ciaran McCauley (@CiaranMcCauley) November 14, 2017
Some on street pre-match analysis ...
A right, pig-ignorant goal to send Ireland though! This fan is confident anyway. #IrlDen pic.twitter.com/qJv4fEWdYD— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017
Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely
We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged... raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017