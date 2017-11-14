LIVE: Ireland 1, Denmark 4 ... Eriksen secures hat-trick in 73 mins as Ireland's World Cup dream ends

Whatever happens on the pitch tonight we are certain of one thing - Ireland fans will never lose their unique spirit and sense of humour.
In recognition of that and to mark what will be an emotional night for Irish soccer we will be recording tonight’s action in our own unique way ... using some funny and inspirational tweets which catch our eye.
We will be monitoring the hash tags #COYBIG and #IRLDEN so get tweeting and see if you make the cut ;).
75 - 85 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 4
We still have our humour :)
And good grace ...
🔨 HAMMERED 🔨
congratulations Denmark #DENIRL #COYBIG #WorldCupQualifiers #probably pic.twitter.com/1mlbM2vBzO— Robert Daly. (@mrbobdaly) November 14, 2017
65 - 75 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 4
**73 mins: It gets worse as Eriksen scores hat-trick to hammer another nail
To right ...
Didn’t want to go anyway... fuckin Mickey Mouse tournament is all it is #IREDEN #COYBIG #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/g8FAylEGZO
Carlsberg, bacon, lego, @nikolajcw ... Ye are all banned from my house!#IRLDEN #COYBIG #IREDEN pic.twitter.com/f8krTtP8sQ
55- 65 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 3
The Danes celebrate
lålålålå #IRLDEN 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZZBSpHSEeT— celinekortsen (@celinekortsen) November 14, 2017
The Irish deflate
Obligatory.....#COYBIG #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/4xPVmRzKNl— Pádie O' Mahony (@ThePadie) November 14, 2017
** 62 mins: Eriksen scores second to all but end Ireland's World cup dreams.
63: Goal Denmark. Eriksen gets his second of the evening.. (1-3) #COYBIG— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Fair point ;)
Wait a second... Carlsberg is the "official beer of the of Irish team" how do the Danes feel about that! #IRLDEN #IrlvDen pic.twitter.com/7IeyOgBSMK— Rob (@UTTRob) November 14, 2017
Positive signs for Ireland as Christie goes close but ...
The breakaway threat is at least amber now#Irlden #rtesoccerhttps://t.co/tqkl5CjleR pic.twitter.com/O9R5OiXUFg— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017
45-55 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2
Ireland force two corners in opening 10 but Danes looking comfortable ...
Denmark are starting to look pretty comfortable, which doesn't bode well for the rest of this half. #IRLDEN #COYBIG— Simon O'Keeffe (@simontokeeffe) November 14, 2017
Crowd find their voice again and fans starting to see things in a more positive light in opening minutes of half!!!
If Ireland fail to swing this, at least the country's credit unions will have loads of money to lend for some home improvement during #WorldCup2018 #IRLDEN— Rory Byrne (@rorybyrnelike) November 14, 2017
Wes Holohan and Aidan McGeady on for Ireland. No changes for Denmark ...
Massive 45 minutes to come. Believe! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/mG8CNsDdJc— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
HALF TIME
And here's what the coaches on the couch would do ...
Ward & christe off, long and wes on and go for broke! #IRLDEN— Padraig Hallissey (@cathircearna) November 14, 2017
Bring on long & Wes for Myler & McLean— Keith Palmer (@donser) November 14, 2017
Let's not wait Martin, make the right changes quick fast. Now or never #IRLDEN— Craig Banks (@Cr_Banks) November 14, 2017
The stats don't lie - unfortunately!
Come on Martin, get this on the big screen in the changing room. Never more apt
We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged... raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017
It started so well ...
Half time in the Aviva. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/52lD9non7Z— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
40 MINS PLUS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2
First half drawing to a close and not a lot of positivity around on the twitter machine
We should never score first.#IRLDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CP6TkxcKPn— Patrick Hayes (@mrpatrickhayes) November 14, 2017
30 - 40 MINS: Ireland 1 - Denmark 2
Right ... come on Ireland!
Two tweets that sum up how we are all feeling after that goal.
How I feel.... #IRLDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/J0NR9oCDem
Ehhhhhhhhhh #COYBIG #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/6fy62j4vKP— Tori (@Tori_H_) November 14, 2017
** 31 mins: Denmark take lead with Eriksen scorcher.
31: Goal Denmark. Eriksen finishes in off the crossbar.. (1-2)— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
20 - 30 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 1
** 29 mins: Denmark equalise
29: Goal Denmark. Christensen levels for the Danes. (1-1)— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Oh Bollocks! Denmark scored! #IRLDEN #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/9GLM0sXfzt— Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) November 14, 2017
10 - 20 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0
Chances both ends so nerves frayed ...
#IREDEN #IRLDEN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/C5DULluVGU— 🍒Adrian🍰Madden🍍 (@KushlasBySanaer) November 14, 2017
#COYBIG #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/DtmZGRdCbA— D.A.L.C. (@DALCDublin) November 14, 2017
0 - 10 MINS: Ireland 1- Denmark 0
** 4 mins: Shane Duffy scores to put Ireland 1-0 up.
DUFFY!!!!! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LcPaz4hY2O— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2017
Fans were delighted!
Yesssssssssss Duffy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #COYBIG #IREDEN— Ciarán Greaney (@CiaranGreaney) November 14, 2017
Ireland you beautiful fuckers #coybig— Kevin Griffin (@KevinGriffin96) November 14, 2017
One person made this point, however…
defending for 90 mins now #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/42319rzasA— Meg | PEEKABOO (@yoncexhwang) November 14, 2017
PRE MATCH
Very good :)
Not sure who to credit for this, but it’s great! 😂😂😂 #COYBIG #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/AZyFTMku1T— Barra Best (@barrabest) November 14, 2017
If it comes down to pens ...
November 14, 2107 -
A nation holds its breath! #COYBIG #IRLDAN #IREvDEN pic.twitter.com/oE2Ad7tbvJ— Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) November 14, 2017
On a more serious note here's MON's pre match thoughts ...
'It's now what we do in the next two hours' - Martin O'Neill speaks to @Corktod ahead of kick-off #IRLDEN #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/Lq8jyiDQ3l— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2017
Only an Irish fan can work a Fr Ted gif into his analysis :)
Ireland's line up. Either we are unambitious or MON knows what's he's doing. #IreDen #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/XsNeOAyGeG— Nicholas Dowling (@DowlingNicholas) November 14, 2017
A pre-match homage to the new character limits on Twitter ...
Come on you boys in green
Come on you boys in green
Come on you boys come you boys in green#COYBIG #240charactersisfantastic #IREDEN— Luke Byrne (@lucasbyrne1) November 14, 2017
Will Wes non-selection be the story of the match?
Eamon Dunphy after hearing the news about Wes.. #IRLDEN pic.twitter.com/QYZ2tgOM7D— Conor O'Keeffe (@conchurocaoimh) November 14, 2017
David Meyler returns and other reaction to the team news ...
No surprises here even if there'll be the usual gnashing of Wes teeth #COYBIG #IRLDEN https://t.co/7azZJS8Qui— Ciaran McCauley (@CiaranMcCauley) November 14, 2017
Some on street pre-match analysis ...
A right, pig-ignorant goal to send Ireland though! This fan is confident anyway. #IrlDen pic.twitter.com/qJv4fEWdYD— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017
Credit, where credit’s due - RTE sport have set the scene nicely
We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged... raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017