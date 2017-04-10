‘Like the death of Lady Diana’: Joe Brolly hits out at eulogising of Colm Cooper in heated exchange

Colm Cooper may have been watching the League final on a TV screen in West Kerry, but the ‘Gooch’ was a central figure in the post-match discussion last night, writes Stephen Barry.

Well done @fionnfitzgerald and all the Kerry lads. Super team performance. Roll on the championship #moretocome pic.twitter.com/BhNMABjBxh — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) April 9, 2017

Having announced his retirement last week, the eight-time All-Star’s legacy was debated on League Sunday by his former teammate Tomás Ó Sé, Joe Brolly and Ciaran Whelan.

While Brolly agreed that Cooper was a “wizard on the field”, he took the contrarian view that the 33-year-old couldn’t turn a game in Kerry’s favour when faced with adversity.

“I’m sure Colm must be cringing himself. It was like the death of Lady Diana,” began Brolly.

Joe Brolly was an admirer of Colm Cooper but he did add: "He doesn't have that warrior personality who thrived in adversity." pic.twitter.com/iLvDFtMKLx — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) April 9, 2017

“I thought he had died with all the sort of eulogising that was going on. Even today, on the big screen in Croke Park they did it again.

“There’s no critical thinking and the media has this tendency to eulogise.

A special pullout section on @colmcooper13 with Wed's @ExaminerSport. Strong stuff too from Fitzmaurice on negativity pic.twitter.com/jbckKL6U4Q — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) April 4, 2017

“Of course, he was a delightful Gaelic footballer, the pure pleasure of watching him, and whenever I take my underage teams, we try to work on the way he passes the ball into the net. He was a perfect goal finisher. He was a wizard on the field and a delightful footballer.

“My point about him has always been the same. He doesn’t have that warrior personality like a Peter Cavanan or a Colm O’Rourke, boys like that, who thrived in adversity.”

Cooper’s former teammate Ó Sé interjected: “For me, the Gooch was the best forward I’ve seen play the game. I don’t say that lightly. I didn’t see the players in the seventies, the Mikeys (Sheehy) and (John) Egans.

“He did stuff with the ball that I haven’t see any other players do. He was on top of his game for 15 solid seasons, marking the toughest defenders that were there and coming out on top.”

Brolly, however, argued that Cooper didn’t come out on top and was “anonymous” in three games against Tyrone (2003, 2005 and 2008), in the 2012 quarter-final against Donegal and in the last three years of his career in games against Dublin.

He said that Cooper’s best performances were against “hapless” Cork and Mayo teams.

Ó Sé accused Brolly of seeing which way the winds were going before deciding his view and of changing opinions by “going far enough east and ending up west”. He added that Brolly was pinning team performances on one player.

Brolly reiterated: “He didn’t have that leader personality, he never did. I never saw him turning a game around when Kerry were in trouble, ever.”

Ó Sé countered: “I saw him about 200 times doing it. I’ve seen him in Championship scoring goals when he had no right to score goals. He won us games.”

Whelan, who told the Derry pundit to “shut up” at one stage, came down on Ó Sé’s side, labelling Brolly’s view a “personal assassination” of Cooper.