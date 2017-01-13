‘Like a duck to water’: Rugby legend impresses on GAA debut in blizzard conditions

Season three of The Toughest Trade reality TV show began filming this week, with Shane Williams getting his first taste of Gaelic football, writes Stephen Barry.

The Welsh wing wizard is trading codes with All-Ireland-winning captain Michael Murphy, taking Murphy’s place at Glenswilly in Donegal.

However, Williams’ football debut came in the worst imaginable conditions…

@ShaneWilliams11 is definitely Tough Enough but he's gona be cold enough tonight as well! #ToughestTrade pic.twitter.com/BPrGIrKE87 — Frank Craig (@FrankCraig13) January 12, 2017

Williams, who will be 40 next month, garnered rave reviews from his debut as he scored four points, including a mix from play and frees.

‘Magic’ was how Glenswilly described it…

Club chairman Eddie Crawford told the BBC that Williams “took to it like a duck to water”.

Crawford added: “We weren't going easy on him, he was doing strength and conditioning at 6am in the morning and he did everything we did.

“Overall he was very pleased and happy, he's a country lad from outside Swansea.

“I think he was tired after a hectic week but he enjoyed the experience and said he would come back to Donegal. We made him very welcome.”

Thank you @GaaGlenswilly for an incredible week and a fantastic experience. The show is going to be brilliant! @AIB_GAA: #TheToughestTrade pic.twitter.com/KJMMHH0H0C — Shane Williams (@ShaneWilliams11) January 13, 2017

Murphy will travel to Top 14 league leaders Clermont Auvergne for his part of the challenge.