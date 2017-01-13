Home»Sport

‘Like a duck to water’: Rugby legend impresses on GAA debut in blizzard conditions

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 07:17 pm

Season three of The Toughest Trade reality TV show began filming this week, with Shane Williams getting his first taste of Gaelic football, writes Stephen Barry.

The Welsh wing wizard is trading codes with All-Ireland-winning captain Michael Murphy, taking Murphy’s place at Glenswilly in Donegal.

However, Williams’ football debut came in the worst imaginable conditions…

Williams, who will be 40 next month, garnered rave reviews from his debut as he scored four points, including a mix from play and frees.

‘Magic’ was how Glenswilly described it…

Club chairman Eddie Crawford told the BBC that Williams “took to it like a duck to water”.

Crawford added: “We weren't going easy on him, he was doing strength and conditioning at 6am in the morning and he did everything we did.

“Overall he was very pleased and happy, he's a country lad from outside Swansea.

“I think he was tired after a hectic week but he enjoyed the experience and said he would come back to Donegal. We made him very welcome.”

Murphy will travel to Top 14 league leaders Clermont Auvergne for his part of the challenge.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, donegal, football, rugby, shane williams, glenswilly, michael murphy, toughest trade

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Diego Costa to miss Chelsea's game at Leicester after disagreement with Antonio Conte

Cork footballers have had to set up their own makeshift gym to train in

Paul Pogba reveals the Jose Mourinho advice which improved his form

Boxing trainer loses his licence after Nick Blackwell incident


Today's Stories

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

I pictured Barcelona in my mind. That was my big mistake

Paddy Kelly supports CPA plan to address ‘too long’ inter-county season

Graham Taylor was a man of warmth and generosity

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 