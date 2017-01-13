‘Like a duck to water’: Rugby legend impresses on GAA debut in blizzard conditions

Season three of The Toughest Trade reality TV show began filming this week, with Shane Williams getting his first taste of Gaelic football, writes Stephen Barry.
The Welsh wing wizard is trading codes with All-Ireland-winning captain Michael Murphy, taking Murphy’s place at Glenswilly in Donegal.
However, Williams’ football debut came in the worst imaginable conditions…
Tropical conditions here in Donegal for @ShaneWilliams11' Gaelic football debut with @GaaGlenswilly for @AIB_GAA's #TheToughest Trade pic.twitter.com/Capsrnyndr— Rachel Solon (@RachelSolon) January 12, 2017
Welsh rugby legend @ShaneWilliams11 in action for @GaaGlenswilly tonight. #ToughestTrade pic.twitter.com/VLfoMPgMje— DonegalNow (@DonegalNowNews) January 12, 2017
@ShaneWilliams11 is definitely Tough Enough but he's gona be cold enough tonight as well! #ToughestTrade pic.twitter.com/BPrGIrKE87— Frank Craig (@FrankCraig13) January 12, 2017
Williams, who will be 40 next month, garnered rave reviews from his debut as he scored four points, including a mix from play and frees.
@ShaneWilliams11 putting over a free kick for @GaaGlenswilly @AIB_GAA @RTEsport @donegalgaa pic.twitter.com/6ptNImRXo7— Dermot Gillespie (@lashed4ever) January 13, 2017
‘Magic’ was how Glenswilly described it…
Magic debut by @ShaneWilliams11 who chipped in with 0-04 in difficult conditions #legend #TheToughest trade pic.twitter.com/xRpiri8iLp— Glenswilly GAA (@GaaGlenswilly) January 12, 2017
Unbelievable few days with this legend @ShaneWilliams11 in #TheGlen Scored 0-4 on his debut 2nite 4 @GaaGlenswilly @AIB_GAA #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/qbj36vxK7Y— Gary Mc Daid (@GaryMcDaid78) January 12, 2017
Club chairman Eddie Crawford told the BBC that Williams “took to it like a duck to water”.
Crawford added: “We weren't going easy on him, he was doing strength and conditioning at 6am in the morning and he did everything we did.
“Overall he was very pleased and happy, he's a country lad from outside Swansea.
“I think he was tired after a hectic week but he enjoyed the experience and said he would come back to Donegal. We made him very welcome.”
Thank you @GaaGlenswilly for an incredible week and a fantastic experience. The show is going to be brilliant! @AIB_GAA: #TheToughestTrade pic.twitter.com/KJMMHH0H0C— Shane Williams (@ShaneWilliams11) January 13, 2017
Murphy will travel to Top 14 league leaders Clermont Auvergne for his part of the challenge.