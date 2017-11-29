LGFA and TG4 confirm historic All-Ireland club final live stream

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and TG4 have confirmed that Sunday's All-Ireland intermediate club final will be streamed live on YouTube.

Cork side Kinsale will take on Dunboyne of Meath at 1.45pm with the game to be live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

This is the first time an All-Ireland Ladies club football final will be streamed live and follows on from previous successes in streaming for TG4 and the LGFA.

The Lidl Division 2 and 3 League final replays were streamed live in May, while the four provincial senior championship finals were also broadcast in a similar manner.

Annie Moffatt of Dunboyne, left, and Aoife Keating of Kinsale, with the Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Club Trophy. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"We are delighted to announce that, in conjunction with our partners in TG4, we will be streaming the All-Ireland intermediate club final live," said Helen O’Rourke, LGFA CEO.

“We are looking forward to a top class encounter between Dunboyne and Kinsale, and it is fitting that as broad an audience as possible has an opportunity to watch the game.

“I would like to thank Árd Stiurthóir Alan Esslemont and our friends in TG4 for their help in making this possible.

“Viewers can then switch over to the main TG4 channel on TV to view our senior final between Carnacon and Mourneabbey, to ensure a bumper day of final coverage.”

The senior final between Cork outfit Mourneabbey and Mayo opponents Carnacon will also be broadcast on TG4, with the game starting at 3.45pm.

To watch the clash between Kinsale and Dunboyne visit Spórt TG4's YouTube channel.

Cork clubs will be looking to make it a clean sweep of All-Ireland titles this weekend, as the county also has representation in Saturday's junior final.

Aghada will play Monaghan's Corduff in Laois with a 2pm throw-in.