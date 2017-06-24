Lewis Hamilton saves the best until last as he claims pole in Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton blitzed the Formula One field with a phenomenal last lap to secure pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

@LewisHamilton nailing it again in qualifying!🏁 What a phenomenal lap that was!🤘 Stunner!🏁❤ #AzerbaijanGP — Pranav Brijwani (@prbrij9) June 24, 2017

Just as in Canada a fortnight previously, Hamilton made it count when it mattered most to finish nearly half-a-second clear of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes locked out the front row for the second time in as many races.

Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel will start only fourth after he was out-qualified by his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

