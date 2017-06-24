Home»Sport

Lewis Hamilton saves the best until last as he claims pole in Azerbaijan

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 03:15 pm

Lewis Hamilton blitzed the Formula One field with a phenomenal last lap to secure pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Just as in Canada a fortnight previously, Hamilton made it count when it mattered most to finish nearly half-a-second clear of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes locked out the front row for the second time in as many races.

Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel will start only fourth after he was out-qualified by his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

- PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Hamilton third in final practice as vettel has mechanical woes in Baku

Lewis Hamilton preparing for tough weekend in Baku

McLaren is looking for a gamer to become their next simulation driver

F1 driver's father arrested after brawl

More in this Section

Down throw off despair of past two years to earn stunning win over Monaghan

St Pat's earn point with two-goal comeback at Limerick

Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland lead BMW International Open

Portugal coast to Confederations Cup semi-finals while hosts Russia are knocked out


Today's Stories

Have you heard about the sumo wrestler from Roscommon?

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Why Irish boxing should be thankful to Conor McGregor

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 