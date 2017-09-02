Home»Sport

Lewis Hamilton claims F1-record 69th pole position in the wet at Monza

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 05:00 pm

Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole position following his wet-weather masterclass in one of the longest qualifying sessions in Formula One history.

Hamilton's excellence at a rain-hit Monza, following a delay which lasted two hours and 36 minutes, sees him stand alone as the sport's all-time one-lap specialist with his 69th career pole.

The Englishman, 32, held his nerve in the shootout for pole as the rain, which wreaked havoc with Saturday's schedule, returned with vengeance in the closing moments.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Hamilton was the last to cross the line, and his lap was an incredible 1.1 seconds faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo third.

It marks Hamilton's fourth consecutive pole at Monza and moves him above Michael Schumacher's tally which he matched in Belgium last weekend

Hamilton however, will be joined on the front row by the Canadian teenager Lance Stroll with both Verstappen and Ricciardo to serve grid drops following engine penalties. And to cap a remarkable day for Hamilton his title rival Sebastian Vettel will start only sixth.


