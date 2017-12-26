Lewis Hamilton apologises for shouting at nephew for wearing princess dress

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has apologised after sharing a video on Instagram of him chastising his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

With the video having been taken down, Hamilton made his apology in a series of messages posted on Twitter today.

Disappointed with this video of Lewis Hamilton! Many of our community have experienced this kind of shaming when we were younger... pic.twitter.com/N1pLW0Kd5h— Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) December 26, 2017

He said: "Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post.

"I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.

"I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement."

In the video, Hamilton tells his 5.7 million followers: "I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew."

The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand.

Hamilton asks the small child: "Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?"

When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: "Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?''

He then shouts at the boy: "Boys don't wear princess dresses!"

The youngster covers his ears with his hands and turns away.

The video drew criticism on social media, with performance artist Travis Alabanza tweeting: "I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video.

"Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth. That video is a video so many of us have experienced. Gross. It sticks with you.''