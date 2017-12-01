Home»Sport

Let the countdown begin ... Here's the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in one graphic

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 03:56 pm

The draw has been held for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Denmark, the Republic of Ireland's conquerors in the play-offs last month, were drawn in the same group as Australia, Peru and 1998 world champions France.

Current world champions Germany were given Sweden, Mexico and South Korea in Group F, while European champions Portugal will face their neighbours Spain in Group B. Morrocco and Iran complete that group.

England were handed a favourable draw after being chosen to face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G, while Brazil will play Switzerland first in Group E, which also holds Serbia and Costa Rica.

The hosts Russia will have to play Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group A to get into the next round with Group D perhaps the closest to a so-called 'Group of Death' as it contains Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Group H is the final group of the tournament and it sees Poland drawn against Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay.

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran.

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark.

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria.

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia.

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea.

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England.

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan.


