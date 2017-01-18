Leinster lock receives three-week ban

Leinster will be without Hayden Triggs for their final Champions Cup pool game with Castres after the lock received a three-week ban.

The suspension is for making contact with the eye area of Montpellier's Nick White during last Friday's win at the RDS.

It had been feared a longer ban might rule him out of Leinster's quarter final.

Meanwhile, Montpellier's Francois Steyn has been handed a four-week ban for his late challenge on Jonathan Sexton.