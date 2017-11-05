Leinster hurling senior club championship round-up

It's full-time in today's five club provincial hurling championship games.

In Leinster, All-Ireland champions Cuala are safely through to the semi-finals after a 2-20 to 1-16 win over Dicksboro of Kilkenny.

Also through are Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow after a 19 points to 13 win over Camross of Laois.

Offaly champions Kilcormac-Killoughey beat Castletown Geoghegan by 2-15 to 1-12.

Meanwhile, Waterford champions Ballygunner overcame a five point half-time deficit to book their place in the Munster final.

They defeated Sixmilebridge of Clare by 1-18 to 1-17 at Walsh Park. They will play Na Piarsaigh of Limerick in the final after they hammered Cork finalists Blackrock by 2-26 to 10 points.

Con O'Callaghan of Cuala in action against Evan Cody of Dicksboro. Picture: Sportsfile

Cuala v Dicksboro match report

Cuala (Dublin) 2-20

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) 1-16

By Paul Keane at Parnell Park​

Dual star Con O'Callaghan capped a memorable weekend with another thrilling display for Cuala who advanced to the last four of the AIB Leinster club SHC as anticipated.

The provincial and All-Ireland title holders had too much for the Kilkenny champions and newly crowned football All-Star O'Callaghan was particularly effective, scoring 1-3 at Parnell Park.

He had a direct involvement in over double that tally in the provincial quarter-final win including creating the Dublin champions' first goal which was scored by Jake Malone.

O'Callaghan was also named Young Footballer of the Year on Friday evening but clearly didn't spend too long celebrating as he impressed from the off.

Dicksboro used three different players on the Dublin football hero throughout the encounter including Kilkenny star Cillian Buckley.

David Treacy also impressed for Mattie Kenny's Cuala, scoring nine points and helping to propel the Dalkey side to a November 19 semi-final showdown with Wexford's St Martin's.

Cuala were missing key forward Mark Schutte who watched the game from the main stand with a protective boot on his left ankle.

Nicky Kenny replaced him and scored a first-half point though O'Callaghan was their biggest threat and fired a ninth minute shot just wide of the upright.

He took off on another solo run in the 16th minute and when his shot was only partially cleared, Malone nipped in to volley home for the opening goal.

That put Cuala 1-4 to 0-2 ahead though the sides shared 12 points evenly in the second quarter of the game to leave Cuala 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at half-time.

Dicksboro, crowned Kilkenny champions for the first time since 1993, got the deficit down to four points early in the second-half with a Robbie Murphy point.

But Cuala's second goal, a 45th minute tap-in from close range for O'Callaghan after good work down the left by Kenny, Sean Treacy and Malone, put them 2-14 to 0-12 clear.

Dicksboro pulled back a goal in the 57th minute through substitute Stephen Farrell but they couldn't get any closer than five points to Cuala in the run-in.

Cuala scorers: D Treacy (0-9, 8 frees); Con O'Callaghan (1-3); J Malone (1-0); C Cronin (0-3); N Kenny and N Carty (0-2 each); D O'Connell (0-1).

Dicksboro scorers: S Stapleton (0-8, 5 frees, 3 65s); S Farrell (1-0); O Gough and E Gough and R Murphy (0-2 each); Martin Gaffney and Ollie Walsh (0-1 each).

Cuala: S Brennan; S Timlin, Cian O'Callaghan, O Gough; P Schutte, S Moran, J Sheanon; D O'Connell, S Treacy; Colum Sheanon, D Treacy, J Malone; N Kenny, Con O'Callaghan, C Cronin.

Subs: N Carty for Kenny (53); C Waldron for C Sheanon (55).

Dicksboro: D Holohan; M Fagan, E Cody, C Doheny; T Kenny, C Buckley, A Nolan; O Walsh, R Fitzpatrick; S Stapleton, E Gough, R Murphy; O Gough, M Gaffney, B Sheehan.

Subs: S Farrell for Eoin Gough (44); K Kenny for Murphy (44); P O'Flynn for Nolan (55).

Ref: P. Murphy (Carlow).