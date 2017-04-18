Home»Sport

Leicester City's Champions League dreams are over but fans can't stop talking about this fashion faux pas

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 11:13 pm

Leicester City’s dreams of reaching the Champions League semi finals were crushed at the King Power Stadium after a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico delivered the first blow after 26 minutes with a header from Saul, and while a win seemed almost impossible for the Foxes, hope was temporarily restored after a second-half equaliser from Vardy.

But the Foxes were not able to find the net again and as heart-breaking as their departure was, viewers couldn’t help but notice something a little odd about their players…

Mahrez
(Nick Potts/PA)

…Something so shocking it had some wondering whether it contributed to the team’s demise.

Yep, a few of Craig Shakespeare’s men (not mentioning any names but Mahrez, Okazaki and Ndidi) were spotted wearing gloves on the pitch – a fashion faux pas that did not go down well with supporters.

Meanwhile at the Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s tie went to extra time before the hosts emerged 6-3 aggregate winners.

