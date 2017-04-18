Leicester City's Champions League dreams are over but fans can't stop talking about this fashion faux pas

Leicester City’s dreams of reaching the Champions League semi finals were crushed at the King Power Stadium after a 2-1 defeat on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico delivered the first blow after 26 minutes with a header from Saul, and while a win seemed almost impossible for the Foxes, hope was temporarily restored after a second-half equaliser from Vardy.

It's just never, ever, ever going to happen... but could it please🙏🏼 #LEIATL — Joe (@zPedderz) April 18, 2017

But the Foxes were not able to find the net again and as heart-breaking as their departure was, viewers couldn’t help but notice something a little odd about their players…

(Nick Potts/PA)

…Something so shocking it had some wondering whether it contributed to the team’s demise.

Serves Leicester right for allowing Okazaki to wear gloves in mid-April — Jáck (@jacksalter96) April 18, 2017

Okazaki and Ndidi wearing gloves in the middle of April. Have a word with yourselves. Deserve to lose for that alone. — James Curtis (@James__Curtis) April 18, 2017

Yep, a few of Craig Shakespeare’s men (not mentioning any names but Mahrez, Okazaki and Ndidi) were spotted wearing gloves on the pitch – a fashion faux pas that did not go down well with supporters.

Players wearing gloves in April should start the game on a yellow card. #LEIATL #embarrassing — Mr QPR (@QPRforum) April 18, 2017

Leicester deserve to be knocked out solely for the fact that Mahrez is wearing short sleeves and gloves #LEIATM #LCFC — Thomas Dee (@ThomasD147) April 18, 2017

Meanwhile at the Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s tie went to extra time before the hosts emerged 6-3 aggregate winners.