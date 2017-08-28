Home»Sport

Leaked photos signal Kylian Mbappe's move to PSG is edging closer

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 01:46 pm

Kylian Mbappe's anticipated move to Paris St Germain now appears a formality after Stevan Jovetic was pictured wearing the teenager's number 10 shirt at Monaco.

Mbappe's future has been one of the summer's longest-running transfer stories, with Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs linked with a big-money move for the France forward.

PSG, who have already spent €222m to bring Neymar from Barcelona this summer, ultimately emerged as the front-runners.

And leaked pictures showed his prospective replacement Jovetic in a photoshoot with Monaco, sporting the number 10 shirt - given to Mbappe for the new season, after he had previously worn number 29.

If the move goes through as expected, he will have worn his new Monaco shirt just twice in competitive action, in the Trophee des Champions against PSG and the Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse.

The deal will also see PSG strengthen their bid to regain the league title by signing one of the main men who helped take it away from them, with Mbappe scoring 15 league goals last term as well as six in the Champions League knockout stages to establish himself as one of Europe's hottest properties.

Jovetic, meanwhile, will join Monaco after two seasons on the books of Inter Milan, the latter spent on loan at Sevilla where he made 24 appearances last term in all competitions, scoring seven goals.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

That moment when you justify your €100m release clause with a flying bicycle kick

Liverpool fans are very excited about their big transfer news

Liverpool tight-lipped on Naby Keita deal as club make £60m bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

No place for Sean Maguire in trimmed-down Ireland squad


Today's Stories

‘An All-Ireland final is like your wedding day. It’s over before you know it’

Dustin Johnson: It’s been a tough road back to success

‘An All-Ireland final is like your wedding day. It’s over before you know it’

Jerry Flannery: It’s business as usual for Munster despite Rassie Erasmus news

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 