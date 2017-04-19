Home»Sport

Leaked photo appears to reveal Warren Gatland’s choice as Lions captain

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 11:15 am

Wales star Sam Warburton is set to be announced as British and Irish Lions captain for this summer's New Zealand tour.

News of his appointment appeared to leak out more than two hours before the planned official announcement at noon.

A picture emerged on Twitter of Warburton in full 2017 Lions playing kit, flanked by Lions head coach Warren Gatland and tour manager John Spencer, with other coaching staff alongside.

The picture, which was taken from a distance, was not posted by any Lions official outlet, but appeared to have been taken at the hotel in west London where Wednesday's squad announcement will be made.

Warburton, 28, will become only the second player in history to captain the Lions twice.

The 2013 tour skipper follows England World Cup winner Martin Johnson, who led the Lions in 1997 and 2001.

The picture's posting was followed by a congratulatory tweet from World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper.

Gosper tweeted: "Many congratulations to @samwarburton_ on becoming only the second player, after Martin Johnson, to captain two @lionsofficial tours."

