League of Ireland player named on FIFA 17 Team of the Season

A League of Ireland attacker has been named as a reserve on the FIFA 17 ‘Rest of the World’ Team of the Season, writes Stephen Barry.
The game has selected teams of the season across 14 of the world’s top leagues, and now has released a Rest of the World team for those in other divisions.
The team features players plying their trade in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia, but among them all, named in the reserves, is Bray Wanderers attacking midfielder Gary McCabe.
McCabe has scored 13 goals in 16 league games since signing for the Seagulls at the start of the season.
He’s joined in the squad by Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce, who plays for Ross County. Scott Sinclair of Celtic also makes the selection on the bench.
The Rest of the World #TOTS is now live! Check out the full team: https://t.co/MNLvYT0OOF pic.twitter.com/rehUWVI9Ry— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 20, 2017
GK: Franco Armani - Atlético Nacional (Colombia) - Argentina
RB: Darijo Srna - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Croatia
LB: Ludwig Augustinsson - FC København (Denmark) - Denmark
CB: Andreas Johansson - IFK Norrköping (Sweden) - Sweden
CAM: Diego Buonanotte - Universidad Católica (Chile) - Argentina
CAM: Konstantin Vassiljev - Jagiellonia Białystok (Poland) - Estonia
LM: Taison - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Brazil
LM: Miloš Ninković - Sydney FC (Australia) - Serbia
ST: Marcus Berg - Panathinaikos (Greece) - Sweden
ST: Guillaume Hoarau - BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) - France
ST: Esteban Paredes - Colo-Colo (Chile) - Chile
GK: Alexander Walke - Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) - Germany
LB: Léo Matos - PAOK (Greece) - Brazil
CM: Mike Jensen - Rosenborg BK (Norway) - Denmark
CAM: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe - Legia Warszawa (Poland) - Belgium
LM: Scott Sinclair - Celtic (Scotland) - England
ST: Shinzo Koroki - Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) - Japan
ST: Dejan Damjanovic - FC Seoul (Korea) - Montenegro
CM: Konrad Laimer - Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) - Austria
CAM: Gary McCabe - Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) - Republic of Ireland
LM: Niclas Eliasson - IFK Norrköping (Sweden) - Sweden
ST: Liam Boyce - Ross County (Scotland) - Northern Ireland
ST: Teemu Pukki - Brøndby IF (Denmark) - Finland