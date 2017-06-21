League of Ireland player named on FIFA 17 Team of the Season

A League of Ireland attacker has been named as a reserve on the FIFA 17 ‘Rest of the World’ Team of the Season, writes Stephen Barry.

The game has selected teams of the season across 14 of the world’s top leagues, and now has released a Rest of the World team for those in other divisions.

The team features players plying their trade in Europe, South America, Australia and Asia, but among them all, named in the reserves, is Bray Wanderers attacking midfielder Gary McCabe.

McCabe has scored 13 goals in 16 league games since signing for the Seagulls at the start of the season.

He’s joined in the squad by Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce, who plays for Ross County. Scott Sinclair of Celtic also makes the selection on the bench.

The Rest of the World #TOTS is now live! Check out the full team: https://t.co/MNLvYT0OOF pic.twitter.com/rehUWVI9Ry — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 20, 2017

Starting XI

GK: Franco Armani - Atlético Nacional (Colombia) - Argentina

RB: Darijo Srna - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Croatia

LB: Ludwig Augustinsson - FC København (Denmark) - Denmark

CB: Andreas Johansson - IFK Norrköping (Sweden) - Sweden

CAM: Diego Buonanotte - Universidad Católica (Chile) - Argentina

CAM: Konstantin Vassiljev - Jagiellonia Białystok (Poland) - Estonia

LM: Taison - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - Brazil

LM: Miloš Ninković - Sydney FC (Australia) - Serbia

ST: Marcus Berg - Panathinaikos (Greece) - Sweden

ST: Guillaume Hoarau - BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) - France

ST: Esteban Paredes - Colo-Colo (Chile) - Chile

Substitutes

GK: Alexander Walke - Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) - Germany

LB: Léo Matos - PAOK (Greece) - Brazil

CM: Mike Jensen - Rosenborg BK (Norway) - Denmark

CAM: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe - Legia Warszawa (Poland) - Belgium

LM: Scott Sinclair - Celtic (Scotland) - England

ST: Shinzo Koroki - Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) - Japan

ST: Dejan Damjanovic - FC Seoul (Korea) - Montenegro

Reserves

CM: Konrad Laimer - Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) - Austria

CAM: Gary McCabe - Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) - Republic of Ireland

LM: Niclas Eliasson - IFK Norrköping (Sweden) - Sweden

ST: Liam Boyce - Ross County (Scotland) - Northern Ireland

ST: Teemu Pukki - Brøndby IF (Denmark) - Finland