Leading Connacht ‘remains a huge honour’ for John Muldoon as he extends contract

Ahead of their final pool game, Connacht have been boosted by the news that John Muldoon has signed up for a fifteenth season with the province.

The 34-year old captain has signed an extension taking him to the end of next season.

Muldoon led Connacht to a first ever PRO12 title last season, and a win away to Toulouse on Sunday will see them qualify for the Champions Cup last-eight.

“In one way the time has flown by but we have also changed immeasurably as a club in the time since I started out,” Muldoon said. “I am proud of everything we have achieved, highlighted by the PRO12 win last season, but I believe there is a lot more to come from us as a club.

"I have always said that I would like to continue playing if I had the physical fitness and mental hunger to do so. I am loving my rugby and continuously learning and it was an easy decision in the end to sign on again.

“It remains a huge honour playing for and leading my home province and I am really excited about the future of Connacht Rugby.”

Head coach Pat Lam added: "John represents so much of what Connacht Rugby is about.

"Personally, I've enjoyed every minute of working with him over the last four seasons and I'm delighted that he'll continue to play and lead in the Connacht jersey next season.”