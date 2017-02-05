Late Sweeney point denies Cork victory

Galway 0-14 Cork 1-11

By Eoghan Cormican, in Pearse Stadium

Cathal Sweeney’s 73rd minute point earned Galway a share of the spoils in this Division 2 Allianz football league encounter.

Two Colm O’Neill points either side of a Ruairi Deane effort had Cork 1-11 to 0-12 in front heading into the four minutes of additional time.

Cillian McDaid halved the deficit, with Sweeney popping up with the equaliser a minute later. Cork were awarded a free at the death, but Colm O’Neill’s kick tailed right and wide. O’Neill was outstanding upon his introduction and kicked four from play.

Cork enjoyed a narrow interval advantage, 1-3 to 0-5, but should have been further clear as nine wides were clocked. Paul Kerrigan supplied the Cork goal on 18 minutes after good build up play by Luke Connolly, Aidan Walsh and Sean Powter. It was only their second score of the half after Luke Connolly opened their account after 16 minutes.

Galway were largely on the dead ball accuracy of Barry McHugh who supplied three of their 0-5 total. The home outfit pressed on the gas at the start of the second half with points from McHugh (two frees), Danny Cummins and Paul Conroy taking them 0-9 to 1-3 clear.

Niall Coakley, Colm O’Neill and John O’Rourke brought the visitors back level and it was nip and tuck from there to the finish.

Damien Comer of Galway in action against of Tom Clancy Cork. Picture: Sportsfile

Scorers for Galway: B McHugh (0-6, 0-6 frees); D Cummins (0-2); G O’Donnell, P Conroy, D Kyne, C Sweeney, C McDaid (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: C O’Neill (0-5, 0-1 free); P Kerrigan (1-0); M Collins (0-2); R Deane, N Coakley (0-1 free), L Connolly, J O’Rourke (0-1 each).

Galway: R Lavelle; D Kyne, D Walsh, L Burke; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Day; T Flynn, D Comer, E Brannigan; D Cummins, S Armstrong, B McHugh.

Subs: C McDaid for Brannigan (43 mins); M Daly for Armstrong (45); E Tierney for Flynn (51); C Sweeney for Heaney (70); P Cooke for Day (71).

Cork: R Price; Tom Clancy, K Crowley, J McLoughlin; C Dorman, J Loughrey, Tomás Clancy; A Walsh, R Deane; L Connolly, M Collins, I Maguire, P Kerrigan, S Powter, N Coakley.

Subs: C O’Neill for Coakley (45 mins); J O’Rourke for Powter (47); B O’Driscoll for Dorman (52); D O’Connor for Connolly (59); B O’Driscoll for Maguire (66); G Murphy for Kerrigan (72)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).