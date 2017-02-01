Last-minute Ciaran Clark own goal sees Newcastle miss out on top spot

Ciaran Clark's last-minute own goal handed QPR a 2-2 draw and denied Newcastle the win they needed to lift them back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Rafael Benitez's side appeared set to leapfrog Brighton into pole position as they led 2-1 in the final minute, but defender Clark headed Kazenga LuaLua's cross over stranded goalkeeper Karl Darlow and into his own net.

It was a night to forget for Ciaran Clark, who had to receive treatment after a clash of heads.

Newcastle, who stay second, a point behind Brighton, made a flying start with Jonjo Shelvey scoring the opening goal inside the first minute.

Although Conor Washington levelled for the visitors just before half-time, Matt Ritchie headed home Newcastle's second soon after the restart.

Pontus Jansson's late header secured Leeds a 2-1 win at struggling Blackburn to lift them within four points of the top two.

Blackburn equalised with seven minutes left through Elliott Bennett's spectacular 30-yard effort after Stuart Dallas' first league goal of the season had given Leeds a 74th-minute lead.

Jansson, though, thundered home Pablo Hernandez's 89th-minute corner to send Garry Monk's side to within a point of third-placed Reading.

Leeds have won seven of their last nine league games, while Blackburn have won only one of their last 10 and remain second from bottom, three points from safety.

Fulham maintained their steady climb and moved to within three points of the top six with a 2-0 win at Burton thanks to second-half goals from Stefan Johansen and Scott Malone.

Norway international Johansen converted Tom Cairney's cross in the 48th minute and Malone (71) added the Londoners' second with a rising drive after being played in by Lucas Piazon.

Nigel Clough's Burton, who have now lost their last six home league matches, remain three points above the relegation zone