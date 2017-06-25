Home»Sport

Lance Stroll became part of Formula One history and did a shoey to boot

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 08:09 pm

Lance Stroll’s third-placed finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix made him the youngest rookie ever to race to a podium finish in Formula One – aged just 18 years and 239 days.

The Canadian Williams driver also honoured F1 tradition, by taking a drink from race winner Daniel Ricciardo’s boot after he finished. That’s right – he did a shoey.

To be fair to Stroll, he looked a bit nervous beforehand…

Lance about to do a shoey
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

But he got the job done.

Stroll drink from the shoe
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Sadly for Stroll, he could have been leaving the track in Baku with second place, but was pipped on the line by Mercedes’ Valteri Bottas – in an appropriately gripping climax to what was an enthralling day in F1.

Stroll’s achievement also etched his name into the history of Canadian motorsport, as fans were able to celebrate their first podium since 2001.

But in a race including three uses of the safety car and a red flag, things weren’t easy for the Canadian fans.

On an eventful day in Baku, there was real drama at the top of the championship standings – as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel collided twice in controversial circumstances.

Vettel finished fourth despite a 10-second penalty for the incident, ahead of Hamilton in fifth – who had to take an unscheduled pit stop due to a problem with his headrest.

