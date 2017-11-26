Home»Sport

Lack of goalline technology denies Messi goal

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 09:11 pm

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was denied a goal by a lack of goal-line technology in his side's LaLiga clash at Valencia.

The Argentinian's shot after 30 minutes of the first half was fumbled by Valencia goalkeeper Neto and TV replays showed the ball clearly crossed the line.

But without the option of referring to a TV official to check replays, referee Ignacio Iglesias did not award the goal at the Mestalla.


