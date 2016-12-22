Home»Sport

Kvitova set to leave hospital on Friday after surgery following knife attack

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:47 pm

Petra Kvitova will spend Christmas at home as she is due to leave hospital on Friday following surgery on a hand injury sustained in a knife attack.

The 26-year-old, a two-time Wimbledon champion, suffered serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand in an assault by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Kvitova faces a lengthy rehabilitation process but she received positive news from her surgeon, who told her she had a chance of resuming playing in six months after the operation went without complications.

And in a further boost her spokesperson confirmed she will be discharged from hospital on Friday to spend the festive period recuperating with her family.

Before doing so, the world number 11 will hold a press conference in Prague.

Kvitova said she was "shaken but fortunate to be alive" after the attack and underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours.

The intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment in Prostejov, Press Association Sport understands, before a struggle ensued. It is understood the knife was put to Kvitova's throat and her left hand was injured as she pulled the weapon away.

Czech police are still searching for the attacker.

