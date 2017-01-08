Kerry youngsters trounce Tipp in McGrath Cup

Kerry 3-11 Tipperary 1-3

The Kerry U21 team trounced Tipperary by 14 points in the McGrath Cup in Tralee, with the visitors managing just a single point from sub Jack Kennedy in the second half, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Tipperary had taken the lead when corner-forward Diarmuid Foley collected a Philip Austin through ball 10 minutes in and drilled a low effort beyond Kerry ‘keeper Shane Ryan.

Kerry, though, were noticeably sharper and replied with three on the bounce from Conor Geaney (free), Barry O’Sullivan and impressive corner-back Tom O’Sullivan to return in front. Centre-forward Sean O’Shea was another to frustrate a sluggish looking Tipperary defence.

Kevin Fahey levelled matters at 1-1 to 0-4, but the Kingdom assumed control thereafter and hit a further 1-4 uninterrupted.

Matthew O’Sullivan was responsible for their opening goal, the towering full-forward drawing the foul from Paddy Codd as Daniel O’Brien’s delivery floated into the Tipperary square. Referee Conor Lane spread his arms wide, with Cathal Bambury dispatching the penalty beyond Evan Comerford.

O’Sullivan turned provider for their two second-half majors, palming the ball on the first instance and then punching Ivan Parker’s delivery to the net two minutes from time.

Scorers for Kerry: M O’Sullivan (2-0); C Bambury (1-1, 1-0 pen); S O’Shea (0-3, 0-1 free 0-1 ’45); C Geaney (0-1 free), T O’Sullivan (0-2 each); B O’Sullivan, M Flaherty, C Coffey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: D Foley (1-0); K Fahey (0-2); J Kennedy (0-1),

Kerry: S Ryan; TL O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaoich, A Barry, D O’Brien; B O’Sullivan, B Ó Seanacháin; B Barrett, S O’Shea, L O’Donoghue; C Geaney, M O’Sullivan, C Bambury.

Subs: M Flaherty for L O’Donoghue (HT); B Sugrue for O’Brien (57); L Carey for Geaney (59); L Kearney for B O’Sullivan, I Parker for Bambury (both 64); C Coffey for T O’Sullivan (68)

Tipperary: E Comerford; C O’Shaughnessy, P Codd, R Kiely; E Moloney, J Feehan, K Fahey; L Casey, M Dunne; J Keane, L Treacy, B Fox; J Lonergan, D Foley, L Boland.

Subs: P Austin for O’Shaughnessy (seven mins, inj); A Moloney for Dunne (29); J Kennedy for Lonergan, C Sweeney for Treacy (both HT); J Hennessy for Codd (49, inj); C Stapleton for Casey (59).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).