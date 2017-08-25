Kerry team shows one change for Mayo clash

The Kerry team to play Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final replay in Croke Park tomorrow shows one change in personnel from the side named for the drawn game.
Donnchadh Walsh returns from injury in the half forward line in place of the injured Michael Geaney.
The team is:
Brian Kelly
Shane Enright
Mark Griffin
Killian Young
Peter Crowley
Tadhg Morley
Paul Murphy
David Moran
Anthony Maher
Stephen O’Brien
Johnny Buckley (captain)
Donnchadh Walsh
Paul Geaney
Kieran Donaghy
James O’Donoghue