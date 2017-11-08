Home»Sport

Kerry deny Pat Spillane's claims over Colm Cooper cash

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 10:28 am

There is no substance to the assertion Kerry GAA have been informed not to accept money from Colm Cooper’s testimonial, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Writing in his Sunday World column last weekend, Pat Spillane contended neither Kerry GAA nor Dr Crokes will benefit financially from the recent testimonial to honour the Kerry great.

“They have been instructed by the powers-that-be not to accept any money from it,” wrote the eight-time All-Ireland medal-winner.

“On the back of this development, I assume the organising committee of the testimonial dinner will issue a new statement outlining how the proceeds will be distributed.”

Kerry GAA say they have received no such instruction. They also rejected the suggestion board officials are “privately seething” over the event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge on October 27.

Spillane alleged anger stems from Cooper’s testimonial tapping into the people and companies they’d be looking to in helping finance the new €8m centre of excellence at Currans. “So, while Colm has made a significant short-term gain, I think he could lose out in the longer term.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.


KEYWORDS

gaakerrycolm cooper

More in this Section

Ireland have double injury concern ahead of opening International Rules test

Rekindling to have break in Oz before returning to Europe for 2018 campaign

Alan Shearer reveals dementia fears over football headers

Conor Brassil injured in Fairyhouse fall


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

IRFU CEO Philip Browne leads Rugby World Cup 2023 counter-attack

Roy Keane: O’Neill is up there with Clough and Fergie

Vintage display secures Munster joy for Butler

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »