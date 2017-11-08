Kerry deny Pat Spillane's claims over Colm Cooper cash

There is no substance to the assertion Kerry GAA have been informed not to accept money from Colm Cooper’s testimonial, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Writing in his Sunday World column last weekend, Pat Spillane contended neither Kerry GAA nor Dr Crokes will benefit financially from the recent testimonial to honour the Kerry great.

“They have been instructed by the powers-that-be not to accept any money from it,” wrote the eight-time All-Ireland medal-winner.

“On the back of this development, I assume the organising committee of the testimonial dinner will issue a new statement outlining how the proceeds will be distributed.”

Kerry GAA say they have received no such instruction. They also rejected the suggestion board officials are “privately seething” over the event at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge on October 27.

Spillane alleged anger stems from Cooper’s testimonial tapping into the people and companies they’d be looking to in helping finance the new €8m centre of excellence at Currans. “So, while Colm has made a significant short-term gain, I think he could lose out in the longer term.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.