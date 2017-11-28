Home»Sport

Kenny Shiels praying former £1m boy John Cofie will resurrect career at Derry City

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 09:43 pm

Derry City have signed former Manchester United youth player John Cofie.

Cofie cost United £1m when he moved from Burnley as a 14-year-old in 2007.

However things did not work out as planned for the frontman who following a succession of loan moves was most recently playing his football for Stalybridge Celtic.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels told RTE that he believes a move to the Brandywell will offer the former England U-17 international a chance to revive his career.

"He is the youngest ever million pound player at aged 14, Manchester united bought him then he went to Royal Antwerp, Barnsley and Southport," he said. He’s now 24 and it is a good opportunity for him and for me to resurrect his career."

Cofie is joined by four other new players at the Brandywell.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have completed the signing of striker Ronan Murray.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 38 games for Galway last season.

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny is now hoping to agree new contracts with John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.


KEYWORDS

John CofieDerry CityLeague of IrelandSoccer

