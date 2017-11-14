Home»Sport

Katie Taylor to make first defence of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:32 am

Katie Taylor is to make the first defence of her WBA lightweight title against Jessica McCaskill at London's York Hall on December 13.

The 31-year-old last month impressed in winning it against Argentina's Anahi Sanchez on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's defeat of Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

McCaskill, 33 and from Chicago, will fight outside of America for the first time on the Matchroom bill that comes just four days before they also stage the rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 Arena.

"This is only the start of things for me," said Taylor. "I want all the belts and the biggest possible fights over the next few years."

"I want to be known as the number one in America and of course the world title is definitely the goal," McCaskill said.


KEYWORDS

Katie TaylorBoxing

More in this Section

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set

Republic of Ireland gear up for biggest game in years


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »