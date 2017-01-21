Jurgen Klopp: Our defending was very disappointing today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who saw his side suffer their first home league defeat in over a year, was unimpressed with his side's defending.

Having gone 2-0 down they drew level thanks to a Roberto Firmino double but then undid their good work by allowing the unmarked Gylfi Sigurdsson to score the winner.

"The most disappointing moment was the third goal," he said.

"There was nearly everything wrong with this goal: it started with a long ball and the reaction was not good.

"We scored and then we couldn't switch to defence mode and that was the biggest mistake in this situation.

"We were passive and they took the opportunity.

"The defending around all three goals was not good enough. That is a very important part of the game and was very disappointing today.

"Today it was a big opportunity for us to get three points and that is what makes it so frustrating.

"We gave them the opportunity to win the game so they are deserved winners."

Defeat was a blow to Liverpool's title hopes and their season is in danger of unravelling as they now have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final before leaders Chelsea are the next league visitors to Anfield.

"Is it damaging? In German that is a harsh word but if it has influence it has to be like this," added Klopp on the impact of the loss.

"It has to feel really bad and that is what it does. I don't need this feeling but now we have it and we have to use it."

Swansea manger Paul Clement is determined to hang on to striker Fernando Llorente as he believes he is crucial to their survival battle.

The Spaniard is a reported target for Chelsea but after two goals in the shock 3-2 win at Liverpool, taking his tally to seven in the last 10 league games, Clement has no intention of letting him leave.

"He played very well today. Am I afraid to lose him? I want to keep him here and the reason I want to keep him here is what he showed today," he said.

"I think his performance was very good. The first time I was involved in this team was Crystal Palace and he showed all the qualities he had in that game.

"If you get the right kind of service into him he is a goalscorer but you have to give him service."

Three points at Anfield was a huge boost for the Swans, who began the day bottom of the league but only one point from safety, and Clement insists they will not throw in the towel in their quest to retain top-flight status.

"I think the mindset in the group, since I've been in, is anything is possible," he added.

"Our main objective is we are not going to look at the table, talk about how many wins or points we need.

"Let's just focus on delivering some performances. Against Arsenal we delivered a 35-minute performance.

"Today we played a 90-minute performance. We defended well and took our opportunities at set-plays.

"The next objective is to put in a performance against Southampton, nothing else."