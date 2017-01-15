Jurgen Klopp: ‘It was a very positive performance, we played the better football’

Liverpool were denied victory late on at Old Trafford, as Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed home to grab his side a point.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side despite being denied all three points in the closing stages.

The German told Sky Sports: "It was a very positive performance, we played the better football, but what can I say?

"The boys did really well. The performance was good, you can see it is still intense for us at the moment, but we're still playing good football.

"It's nicer when you have this work-rate and you have all three points.

"It was on the edge, it was quite hectic. We could have been more clinical, but in the last 20 minutes United were doing only long balls, it was difficult."

Klopp was also pleased with Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance on the 18-year-old right-back's first Premier League start.

Klopp added: "It was an outstanding performance. It is good to have him, the right-back spot is in good hands even when (Nathaniel) Clyne isn't fit."