Jurgen Klopp expected to shuffle Reds pack for Plymouth clash

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 01:18 pm

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rest the majority of his senior players for the FA Cup third round visit of Sky Bet League Two club Plymouth.

Loris Karius, dropped as first-choice goalkeeper last month, will return while defender Joe Gomez will play his first match for Klopp having been sidelined by a serious knee injury since October 2015.

Striker Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip (all ankle) and James Milner (calf) will all miss the game with captain Jordan Henderson (heel) not expected back until next week's Premier League trip to Manchester United, while Sadio Mane is at the African Nations Cup.

Provisional squad: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lucas, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Can, Ejaria, Woodburn, Origi, Ojo, Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Lovren, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino.

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

