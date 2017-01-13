Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho: The yin and yang of the Premier League?

It’s that fixture again. On Sunday at 4pm Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League and this season two of the finest talents in football management go toe-to-toe.

United’s Jose Mourinho and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp are just two of the Premier League’s current wealth of coaching stars, but though they’re from the same brilliant bunch, they’re hardly peas in a pod.

In fact, when we looked at the managers in detail, it’s all rather yin and yang.

League pedigree

(John Walton/PA)

Mourinho’s Premier League pedigree is already well known from his days at Chelsea.

The Portuguese has also managed in his home country’s Primeira Liga with Porto, Italy’s Serie A with Inter Milan and Spain’s La Liga with Real Madrid – bagging league titles at each.

(Adam Davy/PA) For Klopp, however, it is still relatively early days in English football and his CV is relatively lacking in diversity.

The German joined Liverpool last season from Borussia Dortmund, having only managed in the Bundesliga – previously with Mainz 05.

He did manage to nab a couple of Bundesliga titles from under Bayern Munich’s nose though.

Demeanour

(Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport)

It would be unfair to say this has always been the case, but lately if Mourinho was to be described as one of the Seven Dwarfs it would start with “G” and rhyme with “lumpy”.

For Klopp, on the other hand, it would be unfair to say he has ever been anything but toothy-grinned and light-hearted.

(Dave Howarth/PA)

Footballing style

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The passionate German’s playing style is hugely talked about, with his “Gegenpressing” method of pressing the ball and high octane counter attacks – creating his self-styled “heavy metal” playing style and producing a huge amount of goals.

Klopp’s second-placed Reds have a league-high 48 goals to their name this season – four more than their closest rivals in scoring, Arsenal.

By contrast Mourinho’s sixth-placed Red Devils have the fewest goals in the top six with just 31 in the first 20 games – and his style has been, probably unfairly, labelled “boring” in the past.

(Peter Byrne/PA) But Mourinho gets results, and his team have conceded four fewer goals with 19 – the third lowest in the league – in comparison to Liverpool’s 23.

This solidity at the back is something of a hallmark of Mourinho’s abilities as a manager – he’s only conceded four or more goals twice in five and a half seasons in the Premier League. Klopp has conceded four or more twice in little more than a year at Liverpool.

Head-to-head

(Adam Davy/PA)

Perhaps here is where the two aren’t so different?

Historically, it’s Klopp who just comes out on top against Mourinho, having won three out of six encounters with just one loss.

For their teams, however, United’s yin truly outclasses Liverpool’s yang.

(Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport) Since the Premier League was formed in 1992, 24 games between the two sides at Old Trafford have yielded just five wins for Liverpool and a whopping 15 for United.

Meanwhile, in all league games, United come out on top with 67 wins to the Reds’ 55 and 45 draws between them.

Form

(Adam Davy/PA)

To know where the latest chapter in this fierce rivalry will go we really need to look at their form.

The last few games have been a decidedly unpleasant stumbling block for Liverpool, with two draws and a loss in their last three games – including two games without a goal against Plymouth and Southampton.

For Mourinho, however, things have started to look like they’re falling into place at United.

(Martin Rickett/PA) The Red Devils are looking for their 10th win on the trot while stars such as Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been showing fine form.

Meanwhile, United’s magical mercenary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 12 goals in his last 12 games.

(Martin Rickett/PA) Are Mourinho and Klopp polar opposites? Perhaps on the face of it – they are.

Whatever method or mood they bring to Sunday’s game though, ultimately it’s the result which will separate the two.