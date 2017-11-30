Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool had slice of luck in win over Stoke

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they enjoyed a slice of luck when Simon Mignolet was not sent off in a controversial 3-0 win at Stoke.

The Belgium international brought down Mame Diouf on the edge of the penalty area with the score at 1-0 but escaped with a yellow card.

Klopp agreed with referee Martin Atkinson's decision but accepted it could easily have gone against them.

"We needed a little bit of luck in the situation on the yellow card for Simon Mignolet," he said.

"I don't think it was a red card but of course they could have scored in this situation and then the free-kick in this situation with (Xherdan) Shaqiri is a real threat.

"If you think the single foul was a red card, I might have to see it again but I don't think it was, but he's not the last man.

"There were two covering players in our shirt. That's the reason, that's the rule."

Liverpool were leading through Sadio Mane's first Premier League goal since August, although that had a whiff of controversy about it also as Stoke's players were appealing for the ball going out of play before Joe Gomez crossed.

Substitute Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score twice in a 23-minute cameo to take his season's tally to 17, with 12 in the league putting him two clear of Tottenham's Harry Kane as leading scorer.

Potters boss Mark Hughes was unimpressed with the officiating in a game which saw his poor run extended to just two wins in the last 12 league matches, leaving his side just three points above the relegation zone.

"I just don't understand why the referee and the officials couldn't see that for what it was - a clear goal-scoring opportunity," he said.

"If the 'keeper doesn't wipe Mame Diouf out it's a tap-in into an empty net and, at that point, it's 1-1 and game on.

"It came at a time when we were in the ascendancy I felt, asking questions of them.

"I don't think we got the benefit of the doubt from the officials on too many occasions, to be perfectly honest.

"The one thing you want from the referees and officials is to get the key decisions, the match-defining decisions right. In my view, he didn't unfortunately.

"We obviously went down to a poor goal from our point of view, which was a little bit contentious as well because we felt the ball had gone out.

"I'm not sure if it did, but usually as a home team you get the benefit of the doubt in those situations."