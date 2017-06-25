Home»Sport

Judy Murray 'pretty sure' Andy and Jamie will play at Wimbledon together

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 02:10 pm

Andy and Jamie Murray could seek to cap their glittering careers by teaming up to win a Wimbledon doubles title, according to their mother Judy.

The pair boast two tour titles and led Britain to Davis Cup glory in 2015 but rarely team up on the circuit, largely due to Andy's singles commitments.

But having accomplished almost everything else in the game, Judy insists it would be no surprise to see her sons target a Wimbledon crown as a team.

Murray told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek: "I think winning the Davis Cup was a huge, huge moment because they did it together. It was a really special moment for me too.

"I'm pretty sure before they get to the end of their careers they're going to have a crack at Wimbledon doubles together.

"At the moment while they're happy and healthy they're quite happy doing their own thing - but I'm pretty sure you'll see them playing Wimbledon together before they end their careers."

Jamie Murray, a former world doubles number one, reached the 2015 Wimbledon final with John Peers then won two grand slam titles the following year with his current partner, Bruno Soares.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen takes a swipe after Lions are silenced in Auckland

Additional security on duty at Ascot after 'beer throwing' incident

Hamilton third in final practice as vettel has mechanical woes in Baku

Sean O'Brien scored one of the greatest tries in British and Irish Lions history and fans can't get enough of it


Today's Stories

Westmeath make three changes for Dublin clash

Continuing a proud family tradition for Dublin

Westmeath won’t roll out Croker blanket

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 