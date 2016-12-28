Home»Sport

Juan Sebastian Veron comes out of retirement, aged 41

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:19 pm

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has come out of retirement at the age of 41 to sign an 18-month deal with his beloved Argentinian side Estudiantes.

Veron, who moved to Old Trafford for a then English record fee of £28.1million in 2001 and helped United to the Premier League title two years later, is the current president of the La Plata-based club.

He announced his first retirement two years ago but, according to reports, is making a comeback after his pledge to play in next year's Copa Libertadores if fans bought 65 per cent of the boxes at the club's new stadium was fulfilled.

Veron has also made himself available for Primera Division matches and will donate his salary to the club.

A statement on Estudiantes' official website read: "Juan Sebastian Veron signed the contract that ties him to the club as a player for 18 months.

"The current president will play both the first division tournament and the Copa Libertadores and will receive in return a minimum salary that will be donated for the development of the club.

"La Brujita (Veron's nickname) has been training alongside Professor Leandro De Rose in recent months to get in the best physical shape for the 2017 season."

Veron bookended his career with Estudiantes, starting in 1994 before returning in 2006 after stints in Italy and England.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, argentina, Estudiantes

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Andy Murray back on court on Friday

James Rodriguez dominates Real Madrid's real life Fifa 17 skill challenge

Watch this Houston Rockets rookie change the game with his underarm free throws

Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Son Heung-Min conducted the friendliest post-match interview you've ever seen


Today's Stories

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Sue Ronan kicks through football’s glass ceiling

Shane Lowry: ‘A lot of people would be happy with that as a good year’

Outlander’s tenacity carries the day in Lexus Chase

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 