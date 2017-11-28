Joyriders cause extensive damage to golf course that hosts West of Ireland Amateur Championship

A golf club in the West of Ireland has suffered extensive damage to its course.

A car was driven on the County Sligo Golf Club, also known as Rosses Point, and it caused thousands of euro of damage to the fairways and greens on the 7th and 8th holes.

At around 2.10pm yesterday a golfer on the 5th hole is reported to have seen a car doing handbrake turns on the 7th hole in broad daylight.

Some of the damage done to the golf course. Pic via Facebook.

It was reported to the course's general manager, David O'Donovan, who managed to take down the first three digits of the car's registration number after he spotted it on the course.

Mr O'Donovan said he passed on the details to the Gardaí who are investigating after extensive damage was done to the 8th tee box and the middle of the 7th fairway.

He said the course, which hosts the West of Ireland Amateur Championship every year, should be playable again by the weekend after the greenkeeping team carries out around €6,000 worth of repairs.

Local Gardaí have since confirmed that they have made an arrest in connection with the incident.