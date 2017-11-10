Home»Sport

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 08:16 pm

Double winners Cork City have completed another signing today with Josh O’Hanlon joining from St Pat’s.

The 22-year-old striker was previously on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth and Cork boss John Caulfield has suggested the Leeside club have captured a player with ’tremendous potential’.


