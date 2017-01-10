Jose Mourinho expects improvement from Man United players and fans for Liverpool game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was not impressed with his side's first-half performance in the 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win over Hull at Old Trafford.

It took until the 56th minute for United to break the deadlock when Juan Mata touched home Henrikh Mkhitaryan's header before substitute Marouane Fellaini nodded home a second.

Mourinho told Sky Sports 1: "Of course they were very well organised defensively like I was expecting. It was not easy for us but I thought we were a bit sloppy, complicating things. One more touch, always delaying the decision, giving them time to regroup.

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

"And it was not our best first half. I think in the first half the players have to do better. I have to do better. The fans they also can do better. In the second half we all improve a little bit, just a little bit.

Because this game is over I think now about Sunday (against Liverpool). And Sunday I need to do better, the players they need to do better and the stadium they need to do better.

"I was expecting a difficult match. I was not expecting to win four or five. 1-0 for me will always be a good result. But 2-0 is obviously better. And with a semi-final we are not at Wembley yet but the second goal is maybe the important goal."

Mourinho was frustrated with they way his side celebrated Mata's opening goal with the game still in the balance and added: "In cup ties every goal can be crucial and why celebrate when you have half an hour to play? I don't think so. I think there is no reason for a celebration with the first goal."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho acknowledges the crowd at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

The Portuguese is not concerned about the availability of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the weekend clash with Liverpool after he was left out of the game against the Tigers with illness and when asked if he would still be struggling said: "I don't think so."

Hull boss Marco Silva was satisfied with the performance of his side despite the Tigers now facing an uphill battle for the return leg at the KCOM Stadium.

Silva said: "Man United deserved this victory, deserve this result. It's a pity we suffered the second goal in the last minutes because we try to keep the result open for the second game. But I'm happy with the work. Of course I'm not happy with the result. But I'm happy with the work of my players with all the problems we have to prepare for this game. I think the people work well, I think my boys work well. We will continue our work.

"It's not easy for my team to come here with Man United in a very good moment. There's only been four training sessions with me and with many, many things to change I'm happy with the work my players did during this game. The result is not good for us, sure but I'm happy with the work."