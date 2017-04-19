Home»Sport

Jonathan Joseph earned Lions call with performances against Wales

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 11:19 pm

Jonathan Joseph was included in the British and Irish Lions squad bound for New Zealand after Warren Gatland decided a player who has caused Wales so much torment on his watch could not be overlooked.

Joseph was thought to have missed out due to Gatland's preference for the muscular gainline threat in midfield that has earned Ben Te'o, Robbie Henshaw and Jonathan Davies selection for the 10-fixture tour that culminates in three Tests against the All Blacks.

But by opting for an expanded 41-man squad, Gatland was able to make room for England's rapid outside centre with dazzling footwork.

It was the havoc caused by Joseph against his Wales teams in the past that persuaded Gatland not to add him to a list of big-name English omissions that include Dylan Hartley, George Ford, Joe Launchbury, Mike Brown and Chris Robshaw.

"We decided on a number of positions yesterday (Tuesday). We had a good discussion about the midfield and I said to the rest of the coaches was that we can't leave Jonathan Joseph out," Gatland said.

"He has his points of difference of footwork and speed and the lines he ran against Scotland in the Six Nations were outstanding.

"He's got some weaknesses but when I look at it from a Welsh perspective, he's the one player who causes us so many problems when we play England because of his footwork and pace."

