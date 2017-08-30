Jon Walters expected to declare himself fit for World Cup qualifier

Jon Walters is expected to declare himself fit for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Burnley striker is suffering with an ankle injury.

He has yet to train fully with the Irish squad this week, but is said to be feeling positive about his chances of playing.

Yesterday, Ireland boss Martin O'Neill said: "He’s upbeat and we’ll see how he goes in the next few days"

"If Jon doesn’t train for a day or two, but still declares himself fit, I will be happy because it’s happened in the past for us where he hasn’t trained at times and he’s come in and been terrific for us."

The squad will continue their preparations in Abbotstown today.