Home»Sport

Johnny Sexton suffers calf injury as Six Nations looms

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:13 pm

Castres 24 Leinster 24

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton limped off with a calf injury midway through the first half as Leinster strengthened their hold on home advantage in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup after a 24-24 draw with Castres.

Until the influential playmaker departed, the Pro12 side had enjoyed the best of the early exchanges on a near-freezing night at Stade Pierre Antoine.

After an early scare, when captain Isa Nacewa was perhaps fortunate not to be penalised for a late shoulder charge on Castres' winger Julien Caminati, the first 10 minutes were all about Leinster.

Leinster's Johnny Sexton. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Sexton opened the scoring with a penalty in the ninth minute and barely 60 seconds later, Robbie Henshaw scored the first of his two tries when he picked up a loose ball near touch on halfway and ran unopposed across field to touch down - and only a charge down from the hosts' full-back Pierre Berard denied Adam Byrne a clear sprint to the line from the kick-off.

In fits and starts, Castres dragged themselves into the game. Leinster were penalised for holding on - and fly-half Julian Dumora rejected a shot at goal in favour of a kick to the corner - only for Devin Toner to claim the lineout. But the clearance was weak, and - after Castres' forwards had softened up Leinster's defence, scrum-half Antoine Dupont danced through a hole in the line to score.

Rory O'Loughlin thought he had won a footrace to score in the corner a minute later - only to be denied by the TMO - and Dumora levelled the scores on 30 minutes after Leinster were penalised for not releasing following a dangerous break from David Smith.

Leinster's Rory O’Loughlin scores a try that was later disallowed. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The winger would not be denied in the 35th minute after a smart run and a smarter offload from centre Florian Vialelle gave Smith just enough room to touch down in the corner.

With both Sexton and Nacewa subbed, replacement Ross Byrne took over kicking duties, but fired a penalty wide from near the halfway line after the half-time hooter.

Castres beefed up their front row at half-time, replacing props Antoine Tichit and Daniel Kotze with Mihaita Lazar and Damien Tussac - but the big new men could only watch as, after a solid Leinster scrum, Henshaw scored his second try under the posts three minutes into the second period. Byrne converted to level the scores.

The game swung again in the 53rd minute, when following phase after phase, Smith scored his second try, and Castres' third, at the base of the posts. Dumora converted to make it 24-17.

Leinster's Jamie Heaslip dejected. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

But a yellow card for Pierre Berard for hands in the ruck a matter of metres from the line 10 minutes later gave the Dublin side the perfect attacking platform. They made no mistake, and Dan Leavy crashed over from close range. Byrne converted to take the scores to 24-24 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

With less than five minutes remaining and pressure mounting, Mick McCarthy was sent to the bin after Leinster conceded a series of penalties near their own line.

But the hosts could not make their brief numerical advantage count.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, leinster

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

60-second report on Leinster’s draw in Castres

FIFA clears Joel Matip to play for Liverpool

Saido Berahino completes move to Stoke

West Ham complete €9million deal for Southampton captain


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 