Home»Sport

Johnny Sexton shows another touch of class with festive trip to Cork

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 09:34 pm

Ireland and Leinster star, Johnny Sexton, is coming in for some serious - and deserved - plaudits on social media.

Sexton - in his first posts on Twitter and Instagram - revealed that he had travelled to Cork after Christmas to say cheerio to his former team-mate, coach and rival, Ronan O’Gara, and family.

The move has been seen as yet another touch of class by the Irish out half and rightly so.

Good day in Cork saying goodbye to this crew before they go to NZ

A post shared by Johnny Sexton (@sexton_johnny10) on

It’s all a far cry from this other coming together in 2009 and that is all the more credit to both men.

* Don’t forget you can read Ronan O’Gara’s exclusive musings every Friday in the Irish Examiner.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

Johnny SextonRonan OGara

Related Articles

Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash

Mixed news for Leinster ahead of Connact clash on New Years Day

Munster and Leinster teams announced ahead of Stephen's Day clash

Montpellier in €840k a year offer to Munster’s CJ Stander

More in this Section

Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash

Calls for action after alleged racist chanting at Millwall

Jessica Harrington to carry out tests on Sizing John

Mixed news for Leinster ahead of Connact clash on New Years Day


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

JJ raring to go after slow start to life back at Munster

Harte: Tyrone must adapt to reach Dublin’s level

Leinster are stronger now than in golden era, declares McFadden

The fall and rise of the Boys in Green

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »