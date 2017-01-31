Johnny Sexton ruled out of Ireland’s 6 Nations opener

Ireland will be without Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony for Saturday’s trip to Scotland in the Six Nations.
Sexton’s still feeling a tightness in his calf and won’t be risked for the game at Murrayfield, which means a start for Paddy Jackson at out-half.
A hamstring injury has ruled Munster forward O’Mahony out of the match, he’ll have a scan later this week.
Wing Andrew Trimble sat out today’s session with a groin injury.
