Johnny Sexton ruled out of Ireland’s 6 Nations opener

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 01:26 pm

Ireland will be without Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony for Saturday’s trip to Scotland in the Six Nations.

Sexton’s still feeling a tightness in his calf and won’t be risked for the game at Murrayfield, which means a start for Paddy Jackson at out-half.

A hamstring injury has ruled Munster forward O’Mahony out of the match, he’ll have a scan later this week.

Wing Andrew Trimble sat out today’s session with a groin injury.

