Johnny Sexton returns to Leinster for Zebre clash

Good news for Leinster fans as Johnny Sexton returns from injury to lead the team out at the RDS Arena tomorrow evening.

It will be the fly half's first appearance since he lined out for Ireland against New Zealand in November

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has announced his match day 23 to take on Zebre in the Guinness PRO12, and there are seven changes in total.

In the backs, three internationals return with Zane Kirchner taking up his place at full back, as Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin continue on the wings.

The second change sees Robbie Henshaw come in to the number 13 jersey to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

The final change is in the half backs with Sexton captaining the side from number 10 and partnering Luke McGrath who continues at scrumhalf.

In the pack, Cian Healy and James Tracy start alongside Michael Bent who will win his 75th cap for the province.

Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs are again selected as the second row combination but there are two final additions in the back row.

Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker, with Jack Conan coming in at the base of the scrum in the number eight jersey. Sean O’Brien starts again this week but with Leavy starting at six, O’Brien swaps across and fills the number seven jersey for the final PRO12 game before attention turns to the Champions Cup.

Leinster v Zebre at the RDS Arena on Friday January 6 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Leinster team: 15. Zane Kirchner, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Johnny Sexton - capt., 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Cian Healy, 2. James Tracy, 3. Michael Bent, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Dan Leavy, 7. Sean O’Brien, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Sean Cronin, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Jamie Heaslip, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Noel Reid.