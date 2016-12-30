Home»Sport

Johnny Sexton not included in Leinster squad for Ulster match

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:28 pm

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has made a total of 12 changes from the side that were defeated by Munster last weekend, with a new pack starting in the RDS Arena tomorrow.

The PRO12 clash sees third placed Leinster host fourth placed Ulster who are only five points behind the home side.

Ross Byrne starts at 10.

In the backs, three players are retained but only Ross Byrne is again selected in the same position. He stays at out half, with Johnny Sexton not included in the matchday squad.

Captain Isa Nacewa moves from the wing to fullback, while Rory O’Loughlin moves from centre to the left wing.

Adam Byrne comes in on the right wing, with Garry Ringrose coming into the centre. Noel Reid starts this week in the number 12 jersey having come off the bench last week.

Finally Luke McGrath partners Byrne in the half backs.

In the pack it’s a new eight with an all-Irish international front row of Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent starting.

In the second row Devin Toner wins his 190th cap for Leinster beside Hayden Triggs.

Finally the back row sees Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip complete the starting XV.

Leinster team:15. Isa Nacewa - capt.,14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Noel Reid, 11. Rory O’Loughlin, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Michael Bent, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Sean O’Brien, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: 16. Richardt Strauss, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Jeremy Loughman, 19. Mick Kearney, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Zane Kirchner.

