Home»Sport

John Terry to leave Chelsea at the end of season

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:21 pm

Chelsea have announced that captain John Terry will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has won 14 major honours at Stamford Bridge after making his first-team debut in 1998, having risen through the youth ranks.

Terry has been a bit-part player for the Blues this season, featuring in just five Premier League games for Antonio Conte's league leaders.

In a joint announcement with the club, former England captain Terry said he remains committed until his contract expires and insists he has no plans in place beyond that point.

"I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season," he said.

'After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club. From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can't thank you enough.

"There will be opportunities for me to speak further about this over the coming weeks."

💙 @chelseafc

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch the shocking scenes as Lyon players are attacked on the pitch at Bastia

Antonio Conte rates Chelsea title chances 50-50 after Manchester United defeat

Lewis Hamilton vows to come out fighting in next race

Tony Adams refuses to be downbeat after first game as Granada boss ends in 3-0 defeat


Today's Stories

Tipperary hurling is capable when necessary and crushing when required ...

Terrace Talk: Conte faces Costa conundrum as countdown begins

Molinari spoils the day for Dunne

Ferguson: 'this is the least that we deserve'

Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 