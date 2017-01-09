Home»Sport

John Terry Instagram post: ‘I didn't touch Lee Angol’

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 10:37 am

Veteran defender John Terry has used Instagram to protest his innocence after being shown a straight red card during yesterday’s game between Chelsea and Peterborough.

The Chelsea back was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend.

Hours after the game Terry posted a picture from the game on Instagram and said in the caption: “What a great feeling being back on the pitch today,albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte agrees with his player’s assessment and says Chelsea are contemplating an appeal.

"I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee," Conte said.

"He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was (Branislav) Ivanovic to cover John.

advertisement

"You have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation.

