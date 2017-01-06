Home»Sport

John Obi Mikel wrote a touching letter to Chelsea fans and they've got nothing but love for him

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 11:59 am

The latest footballer from these shores to join the Chinese Super League might not be the most glamorous signing, but boy has he left his mark on Chelsea fans.

John Obi Mikel was not a headline grabber, scoring just one league goal in 249 appearances. His move to CSL club Tianjin TEDA however prompted this letter to Blues fans, with whom he has bonded over a 10-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Prepare for tears.

The 29-year-old writes that the Premier League is “the best league in the world,” (music to the ears of Richard Scudamore) while he also remembers classic memories such as “my first goal, against Macclesfield in 2007″ – great times, no doubt.

All joking aside, the Nigerian international’s career at Chelsea yielded an impressive trophy count – there aren’t many footballers who can boast a Champions League title, two league titles and six domestic cups.

Mikel finishes by writing: “I could not be happier to be saying goodbye with the club back where it belongs – top of the league.”

And despite often being overlooked for more fashionable players, the fans clearly haven’t forgotten about the man who held the midfield together in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Emotions.

